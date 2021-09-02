KCMO Health Department sees 1,100% increase in child COVID-19 cases in 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department has seen a 1,100% increase in child COVID-19 cases since June.

The health department tweeted the information on Thursday.

In August, there were 606 reported COVID-19 cases in children younger than 12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The health department also said May through the end of August, 1,203 children younger than 18 were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

"Imagine their confusion and their parents' fear. Protect our most vulnerable," the department wrote on Twitter Thursday.

That data is just from the KCMO Health Department and does not include data from area county health departments.

The tweets urged people to get vaccinated, underlining the significance of Pfizer's FDA approval. The department also asked people to wear masks so September is not worse.

More information can be found at the health department website.