KCMO mayor in talks with 'labor leadership' to require COVID-19 vaccine for city staff

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, city employees could soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 News that he is “talking to labor leadership with the city.”

“I think first ... we want to try to give people the opportunity to get vaccinated themselves,” Lucas said. “City council is on recess this week. I expect that to be a conversation we have in full moreso next week.”

Until council members return, there have been discussions about how to “work this functionally,” according to Lucas.

“You want the paramedics showing up to your house to be vaccinated particularly,” he said. “Heck if you have to perform CPR, if you have to perform a number of other things.”

Earlier Monday, Truman Medical Centers/University Health announced that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff members.

