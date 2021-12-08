KDHE says still no omicron samples found in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Epidemiologists with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday they have yet to receive any COVID-19 samples in the state that have tested positive for the omicron variant.

In a news release Wednesday, the state agency said it continued to test samples and planned to issue a statement if they detect a positive sample.

But that statement appears to be a matter of when, not if.

Last week , the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services identified a presumptive positive omicron variant case in St. Louis City.

Other state health agencies across the country have since reported the variant in new cases.

While officials continue to test samples for omicron, the ongoing delta variant is leading to an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the region.