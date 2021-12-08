Watch
KDHE says still no omicron samples found in state

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:03:11-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Epidemiologists with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday they have yet to receive any COVID-19 samples in the state that have tested positive for the omicron variant.

In a news release Wednesday, the state agency said it continued to test samples and planned to issue a statement if they detect a positive sample.

But that statement appears to be a matter of when, not if.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services identified a presumptive positive omicron variant case in St. Louis City.

Other state health agencies across the country have since reported the variant in new cases.

While officials continue to test samples for omicron, the ongoing delta variant is leading to an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the region.

Data posted earlier Wednesday on Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard showed nearly double the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized - 1,637 - compared to one month ago.

