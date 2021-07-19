Watch
KDHE secretary: State considering new mask advisory

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman gives an interview on July 27, 2020.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:57:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the state may reinstate mask guidance as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

Norman told KSHB 41 News the state is considering providing updated masking guidance, but it would still be up to local jurisdictions to set specific restrictions for their residents.

The new advisory could come as early as this week.

Kansas jurisdictions began dropping mask requirements in the spring as COVID-19 rates declined because of vaccination.

