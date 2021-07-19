KDHE secretary: State considering new mask advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the state may reinstate mask guidance as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

Norman told KSHB 41 News the state is considering providing updated masking guidance, but it would still be up to local jurisdictions to set specific restrictions for their residents.

The new advisory could come as early as this week.

Kansas jurisdictions began dropping mask requirements in the spring as COVID-19 rates declined because of vaccination.

