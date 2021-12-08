Kearney School District to continue mask mandate despite letter from Missouri AG

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School District's superintendent sent a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, stating the district would continue universal masking for all students, teacher and staff.

This comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sent letters Tuesday to public health departments and schools.

In the letters, Schmitt warned he would take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 health orders.

Mask mandates are included among the health orders Schmitt wants stopped.

Interim Kearney School District Dr. Todd White, said in the letter that the district's legal counsel said no action is necessary right now.

"Our focus will continue to be protecting the health and wellness of our students, staff and visitors while ensuring that in-person teaching and learning continues uninterrupted," White said in the letter. "With those outcomes in mind, we are going to continue to utilize all of the mitigation steps detailed in the 2021-2022 return-to-school plan that was approved by our Board of Education. This includes universal indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors."

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Dec.15.