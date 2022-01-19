Knob Noster Schools extends closure through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knob Noster Schools has extended their school closures through Friday, Jan. 21.

This is the second time the district has extended the closure that was previously extended through Wednesday on Monday.

In a social media post , the district cited a "large number of staff and student absences/illnesses," as the reasoning behind the closure.

The district also said they will announce the final decisions of how they will make up these days at a later date.