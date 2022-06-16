KS Lt. Gov. David Toland tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second elected official from Kansas has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland said that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID. I am working from home with only mild symptoms and am grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. We are alerting folks I’ve been in contact with since Monday. Looking forward to seeing everyone when I’m all cleared. — Lt. Governor David Toland (@LtGovToland) June 16, 2022

He described his symptoms as mild and confirmed he’s been vaccinated and boosted.

Toland says he’s working with staff to alert others that he’s been in close contact with since Monday.

Earlier this week , Rep. Sharice Davids (D - Kansas) announced she tested positive for COVID-19.