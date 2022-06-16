Watch
KS Lt. Gov. David Toland tests positive for COVID-19

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:30:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second elected official from Kansas has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland said that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

He described his symptoms as mild and confirmed he’s been vaccinated and boosted.

Toland says he’s working with staff to alert others that he’s been in close contact with since Monday.

Earlier this week, Rep. Sharice Davids (D - Kansas) announced she tested positive for COVID-19.


