KU Health System preparing for COVID-19 vaccine protest Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Health System says they have received word of a planned protest Friday morning from a group protesting the organization’s vaccine requirement.

In a media release Thursday night, KUHS officials say they’ve been made aware by the group of the protest, which is set for 6 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this month , KUHS announced it would require employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers, contractors and all KU Health System physicians working in Kansas City area facilities to receive a vaccine by Dec. 1.

The statement says that Kansas University Police will be on scene to ensure patient care is not affected, though officials said they believe the protest will be peaceful.