University of Kansas Health System to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Health System has joined the list of employers who will require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement will include employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers or contractors and all KU Health System physicians working in Kansas City area facilities.

In a press release, the hospital said it used data and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making its decision.

“We are always committed to providing the very best and safest care for our patients,” Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City division for The University of Kansas Health System, said in a press release. “We know we are making the right decision for our organization, our employees, our patients, and physicians. We continue to strongly encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated.”

Employees have until Dec. 1 to receive a vaccine.