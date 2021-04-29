Lawrence couple reunites after 15 months spent apart due to the pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence couple physically separated because of the pandemic finally reunited for the first time in 15 months.

Gary Buffington and his wife Kathy have been married for 55 years. They went on their first date in high school to an Elvis Presley movie and as Kathy said, “it just evolved from there.”

“He is my best friend,” she gushed, while standing outside of Gate 41 at the Kansas City International Airport.

The couple admits they have weathered the highs and lows together throughout the course of their relationship. They said nothing was more challenging than on January 21, 2020, when Gary Buffington left for California for a “quick” work trip.

Soon after he arrived in California, things started shutting down because of the coronavirus.

“Our health was not good enough to travel and we wanted to be cautious,” Kathy Buffington said. “He was stuck there and I was stuck here.”

The high school sweethearts spoke every day over the phone as Gary Buffington remained in California and Kathy in Lawrence.

As soon as both of them were vaccinated, Gary Buffington boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Kansas City. On Wednesday, for the first time in fifteen months, they reunited in person.

High school sweethearts 💕

Married for 55 years 💍



Today they FINALLY reunited after spending 15-months apart.



We’re sharing their heartwarming reunion tonight on @41actionnews at 10. pic.twitter.com/2kRYMCPgUx — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) April 28, 2021

“Underneath my mask I have a smile that’s bigger than it ever has been,” Kathy Buffington said.

“The eyes don’t tell but there are smiles under here. Take my word for it,” added Gary Buffington.