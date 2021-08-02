Lee's Summit R-7 School District to evaluate mask policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a special session of the Lee's Summit R-7 School District on Thursday, the Board of Education will discuss its mask policy for the upcoming school year.

Masks are listed on the agenda for the meeting, which will be held at 4:30 p.m. There was no further information included in the meeting details.

Many school districts are revisiting their masking and COVID-19 mitigation policies in the wake of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, that recommends universal masking, regardless of vaccination status.

De Soto and Olathe school districts will both also revisit masks in the coming week.

The meeting Thursday will be held at the board room at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 N.E. Tudor Rd., in Lee's Summit.

It will also be live streamed.