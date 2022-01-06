Lee's Summit school board to hold special session discussing potential mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit R-7 School District Board of Education is hosting a special session Thursday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation practices, including revisiting masking requirements.

The board will receive a COVID-19 update showing an increase in cases in the district as the omicron variant spreads.

During the first three days of school, 247 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 406 students were close contacts to a positive case. Also, 58 staff have tested positive and 47 were close contacts.

According to the presentation , the district has only hit above 406 quarantines in one week three other times since the start of the pandemic — in mid-November 2020 (726), late January 2021 (414) and early March 2021 (401).

The district set up a testing site Thursday for staff who were unable to get a test due to the increased demand for testing in the area. As of 2 p.m., 99 staff utilized the testing site and 24 tested positive.

On Wednesday, the district had 155 teachers out, and they were unable to fill in for 34 teachers.

The presentation strongly recommends the board to vote to require masks until Feb. 3.

The board previously voted down a motion to extend universal masking for kindergarten through 12th students during their Nov. 18th meeting, but they extended the mask mandate for only prekindergarten through elementary school until Dec. 21.

All previous mask mandates in the district have expired.

The meeting will be held at the Stansberry Leadership Center at 5:30 p.m.