Local kids start getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Young teens are now getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Children's Mercy started vaccinating teens 12-15, starting Saturday.

Will Christensen, who recently turned 12, was told by his parents he is eligible for the shot. They told him it would be his decision if he wanted to get it or not. He said he wanted to get it to help stop the spread of the virus, in hopes things can start going back to normal.

"Because it's safe. It's making the world a safer place and it's helping your family members. If you have younger siblings, showing and being a role model for them," Christensen said.

Doctors at Children's Mercy Hospital said the vaccine efficacy is the same for kids as it is for adults. Even more, the immune response for kids 12-15 is a bit higher than it is in adults.

What side effects will this age group feel after getting the shot? We know that some adults have felt a variety of things after being vaccinated.

"Consequently, they have a little bit more fever, a little bit sorer arm after they get the vaccine. Remember, that goes away in a couple of days and then the kid is well protected," Dr. Angela Myers, Director, Children's Mercy Hospital Infectious Diseases Division said.