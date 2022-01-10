Watch
Long line, 2.5 hour wait reported at COVID-19 testing clinic in Kauffman Stadium parking lot

Matt Kline/KSHB 41News
Long lines were reported at a vaccine clinic at Kauffman Stadium.
Kauffman Stadium COVID-19 testing line
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people braved long lines and a two-and-half hour wait on Monday to get a COVID-`19 test in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot.

KSHB 41 News reporter Emma James said that only about 10 people were working the clinic.

Officials said Aim Laboratories, who was contracted to put on the clinic, struggled to find workers. Those who were helping with the testing site were brought in from local hospitality and festival/event companies.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the clinic over the weekend.

