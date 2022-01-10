Long line, 2.5 hour wait reported at COVID-19 testing clinic in Kauffman Stadium parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people braved long lines and a two-and-half hour wait on Monday to get a COVID-`19 test in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot.

KSHB 41 News reporter Emma James said that only about 10 people were working the clinic.

Here’s a look at the line for the COVID-19 testing site at the Truman Sports Complex put on by @HealthyLivingMo and Aim Laboratories. One man tells it was about a 2.5 hour wait but it’s worth it to him to get tested. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/j7WmdTAxIe — Emma James (@Emma_JamesTV) January 10, 2022

Officials said Aim Laboratories, who was contracted to put on the clinic, struggled to find workers. Those who were helping with the testing site were brought in from local hospitality and festival/event companies.