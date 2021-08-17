Masks still a gray area in Independence, where council voted down mandate

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — In the beginning of the pandemic, cities and jurisdictions across the Kansas City area all stayed consistent with mandates.

Now, cities like Independence have gone their own way.

Business owners and city leaders say these decisions are not easy.

"That 76 days of being shut down was a long 76 days, I do not want to go back to that," Greg Hunsucker, owner of V's Italiano Ristorante in Independence said.

Enforcing masks, however seems to still be a gray area, and especially after the Independence City Council voted Monday night to not implement a mask mandate.

"The mask mandate not being everywhere, does it make sense? Probably not," Hunsucker said. "We are carefully taking temperatures of guests as they arrive, cause we're thinking even though we're not under a mask mandate, maybe we should be in masks to make our customers more comfortable, but we're finding about 90% of them are going, 'oh great, I don't have to wear a mask in here' and they peel it off."

Hunsucker said he'd consider going back to masks if his customers said they wanted them.

That may not happen considering the response to Monday night's city council meeting, where people adamantly urged the council to not enforce an indoor mask mandate.

Though the council voted against implementing the mask mandate, the city's health department and Mayor Eileen Weir recommended it.

Surrounding cities like Raytown fall under Jackson County's recently reinstated mask mandate.

Crane Brewing has always enforced the rule, not only out of responsibility but because their patrons come from all over.

"We're in a part of the city where the city limits kind of cross and jump and everything, and we're not that far from Independence, so I definitely think it can be an issue," Chris Meyers, co-owner of Crane Brewing said.

Meyers said they have a great customer base that understands they're just following the rules.

"Its tough because I see where Independence is coming from, where we're in our second round and it's stressful and they're trying to give the businesses the freedom to make those choices, but ultimately, this is something that's bigger than everyone and we really need everyone to do their part to get over this," Meyers said.

Independence city councilman Mike Huff said he's in favor of masks but didn't vote for the mandate.

"I'm having a hard time with it mainly because it's caused a lot of separation or divide among citizens, is my biggest thing," Huff said. "And I think it's because of the lack of education, the lack of numbers, they're all over the place."

About 40% of Independence's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a city spokesperson.

Huff said his vote was a tough decision.

"It's not up to me, it's not my opinion, it's what my constituents want, it's what I'm there for," Huff said. "And I got tons and tons of calls both ways but to represent everyone, I think this was the best move."

The Independence City Council can revisit the mask mandate discussion in 30 days.