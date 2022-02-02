Mayor Quinton Lucas to extend KCMO mask mandate for students K-12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate for students K-12, which was passed last month , is set to expire after Thursday.

The office of Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 News that he plans to introduce an ordinance Thursday that will extend the mandate in schools through Feb. 17.

Children under the age of five or those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, among others, are exempt from the current mandate.

The health department has the power to shut down any school that does not comply with the mandate in place.