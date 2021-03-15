Missouri could move to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations 'within the next couple of weeks'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will soon move into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

The governor said in a tweet Sunday night that the state’s vaccine supply “continues to increase” on a weekly basis.

“We are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next couple of weeks,” Parson said.

As our vaccine supply continues to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next couple of weeks. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 14, 2021

Residents eligible under Phase 2 fall in the following categories:

Chemical sector.

Commercial facilities sector.

Critical manufacturing sector.

Defense industrial base sector.

Financial Services sector.

Food/agriculture sector (those remaining who were not included in Phase 1B).

Government.

Higher education.

Disproportionately affected populations.

Homeless.

Health care workers were eligible in Phase 1A, which began late last year . The state rolled out Phase 1B Tier 1 in January in which law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals were eligible.

Phase 1B Tier 2, for residents 65 years old and older, began in mid-January.

Phase 1B Tier 3, which is geared toward “protecting those who keep the essential functions of society running,” begins Monday, according to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine website .

As of Sunday, nearly 1.2 million Missourians have received one vaccine dose, and roughly 630,000 are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard .

Nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.