Missouri could move to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations 'within the next couple of weeks'

KSHB
Covid Vaccine Protocol
Posted at 7:42 PM, Mar 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will soon move into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

The governor said in a tweet Sunday night that the state’s vaccine supply “continues to increase” on a weekly basis.

“We are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next couple of weeks,” Parson said.

Residents eligible under Phase 2 fall in the following categories:

  • Chemical sector.
  • Commercial facilities sector.
  • Critical manufacturing sector.
  • Defense industrial base sector.
  • Financial Services sector.
  • Food/agriculture sector (those remaining who were not included in Phase 1B).
  • Government.
  • Higher education.
  • Disproportionately affected populations.
  • Homeless.

Health care workers were eligible in Phase 1A, which began late last year. The state rolled out Phase 1B Tier 1 in January in which law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals were eligible.

Phase 1B Tier 2, for residents 65 years old and older, began in mid-January.

Phase 1B Tier 3, which is geared toward “protecting those who keep the essential functions of society running,” begins Monday, according to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine website.

As of Sunday, nearly 1.2 million Missourians have received one vaccine dose, and roughly 630,000 are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

Nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

More information about where to be vaccinated in the Kansas City metro can be found on the 41 Action News COVID-19 Vaccination Planner.

