Missouri DHSS announces that more than 3 million residents are fully vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that more than three million Missourians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That means approximately half of the state's residents have completed either both of the Moderna or Pfizer shots or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

According to a release from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office, about 68% of Missourians 18 and older and more than 88% of people 65 and older have started the vaccination process.

This announcement has come after the conclusion of the MO VIP campaign, which was created to help incentivize vaccination.

The release said that, while the full impact of the program is unknown, nearly 480,000 people began the vaccination process since July 21, the day MO VIP was announced.

RELATED | More than 90% of MO VIP entrants vaccinated before program’s introduction

"We are proud of all our team members who helped make MO VIP a success, and more importantly, we appreciate the thousands of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and their loved ones," Parson said in the release. "Our data clearly shows that vaccinations are making a difference and decreasing viral activity in Missouri. We are on the right track, and thanks to now three million Missourians, we are significantly reducing the threat COVID-19 poses to our state."

