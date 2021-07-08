Missouri Gov. Mike Parson doubles down on opposition to federal COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he does not approve the idea of the federal government coming to Missouri and going door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don't know what the plan is, but I will tell you this, I object to the federal government coming in and going door-to-door to anybody's house in Missouri if they don't want that," Parson said Thursday during a stop in North Kansas City to sign the COVID-19 liability bill into law.

However, Parson also said his stance is not an indication that the state is rejecting assistance from the federal government. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently requested assistance from a COVID-19 surge response team, whose members began arriving in Springfield earlier this week.

Instead, he said he welcomes federal officials to take on any advisory role, something that has been going on since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I want to make to be clear too, regardless of whether it's President Trump's administration or President Biden's, we've had the federal authorities on the ground on many different occasions," Parson said.

The state, according to Parson, doesn't need the federal government to assist in vaccine outreach efforts because places like Kansas City and St. Louis can do so themselves, and have been doing so.

"I don't think there's anything keeping us from doing that now," he said. "I think we've been working with the clergy, we've been working with the urban leagues. All of them have had their outreach programs that we're talking about putting in place."