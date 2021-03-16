Missouri grocery store workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LIBERTY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, all grocery store workers in Missouri are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state began Phase 1B Tier 3 of its vaccine rollout, which includes grocery store workers and other critical infrastructure, on March 15.

For Hy-Vee, its 10,000 employees in Missouri who have not already received the vaccine through prior eligibility tiers can now sign up.

Lisa Pruett, beauty manager at the Liberty Hy-Vee, said she feels as if a weight has been lifted off her shoulders after a year unlike any other.

"It's really been like a blink of an eye almost," Pruett said. "I know it's like a year at this point, [but] it seems like it was yesterday."

Though not a cashier or stocker, Pruett has been just as much on the front lines as other grocery store workers.

"I have direct contact with people looking for thermometers and Band-Aids and Tylenol and everything else they need to keep their families safe," Pruett said.

Pruett said she hopes others who are eligible will sign up for a vaccine as well.

"It doesn't matter which one you get as far as I'm concerned," she said. "I'm not a vaccine professional, but it's hope. It's hope that everything gets back to normal as soon as possible."

Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said the company is proud of the hard work its employees have put in over the past twelve months.

"They have honestly worked tirelessly for our customers," Gayman said. "everything from stocking when things were a little crazy at the beginning and people were buying up all kinds of items, to then continuing to serve our customers, those who chose to come in the store."

Hy-Vee has sign ups for vaccines available on its website.