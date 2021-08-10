Missouri's 1st COVID-19 vaccine lottery to be held Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 375,000 Missourians will have their first chance on Friday to win $10,000 as part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Five drawings will be held through MO VIP, the state’s vaccine-incentive program, which Gov. Mike Parson announced last month .

“We are encouraged to see more and more people taking the step to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19,” Robert Knodell, acting director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a news release. “Vaccinations have increased nearly 50% in the past month, and we hope to see this progress continue because widespread vaccination is absolutely still the best way for us to all move beyond COVID-19 together.”

Of those who enter the lottery, 900 residents will be selected – 800 adults (ages 18 and older) and 100 youths, aged 12 to 17. Youths who win will receive an education savings account for the same amount, according to the release.

Entries are divided into three categories – Adults who had their first dose before July 21; adults who had their first dose after July 21; and children, ages 12 to 17, who have received at least one dose.