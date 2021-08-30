Northland parents file lawsuit against school districts, cities over mask requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland parent group, the Northland Parent Association, has filed a federal lawsuit against several school districts, school boards and municipalities because of their mask requirements for children.

The lawsuit was filed based on several claims, among them that COVID-19 is not often severe in children, that children do not spread the virus at as high a rate as adults, that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ended the state of emergency, that masks "offer a false sense of security" and do not provide adequate protection and that masks can harm children.

Several of the claims have been disputed by local doctors and infectious disease experts.

University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites said previously that masks do not pose a risk to children's health, and that there is proven efficacy they can mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Angela Myers, division director of infectious diseases at Children's Mercy, echoed those sentiments.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has also filed a lawsuit regarding masks in schools, which caused concern for doctors.

In schools both with and without mask requirements in Kansas and Missouri, COVID-19 cases have been documented among students.

However, the lawsuit claims that in some schools with mask requirements, the ground for those requirements is "unsupported by substantial evidence that mandating masks to be worn by all persons subject to the mask mandate would substantially reduce COVID-19 numbers and significantly prevent COVID-19 transmission in the community or that only recommending masks (but letting students and families choose) would substantially increase COVID-19 numbers."

Among those named in the suit are Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas; North Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Bryant DeLong; the Smithville R-II School District; the Platte County R-III School District; the Park Hill School District; the North Kansas City School District; the Liberty 53 School District; the Kearney R-1 School District and the Excelsior Springs School District.

NPA was created on Aug. 18 and is a nonprofit based in Clay County, according to the suit.