Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files lawsuit against schools that require masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many schools in Missouri have started requiring masks in an attempt to stop COVID-19 from spreading among students. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to try and stop them.

Columbia Public Schools, as well as the Board of Education and the superintendent, are among those specifically named in the suit, but a spokesperson for the AG's office said the lawsuit will apply to all districts in Missouri that currently require masks.

“We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts," Schmitt said in a release. "I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach. Americans are free people, not subjects.”

This comes after many doctors have urged for universal masking in schools, and many Kansas City-area districts have seen surges in case counts following the start of school.

The Raymore Peculiar School District had 10% of its student population in quarantine after one week of school when it decided to require masks. Turner USD 202 experienced something similar. The Shawnee Mission School District saw 104 cases in its first week of school despite already having a mask mandate in place.

The release said that the lawsuit is being brought on three counts: that mask mandates are "unreasonable," that the Boards of Education do not have the authority to mandate masks and that masks are "unlawful" to require of school children.

It also stated that mask mandates go against science because school-age children aren't likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms. However, some area doctors have said that there is no way to know which child will end up having a severe case, and masks will keep all children much safer.

Schmitt has also previously filed suits in St. Louis and Kansas City attempting to reverse city-wide mask mandates.