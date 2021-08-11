Olathe Health raising pay, giving bonuses to thank employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Health is raising pay and distributing bonuses to thank employees for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

According to the organization, employees will receive a 2.5% to 3% base pay increase and a $700 bonus.

“Our associates have been on the front lines of the pandemic, caring for patients during this unprecedented time. We are providing these well-deserved incentives to say ‘thank you’ for their perseverance and dedication,” Stan Holm, CHFP, FACHE, President/CEO of Olathe Health, said in a release.

In addition to pay increases and bonuses, employees will still receive merit increases, the tuition reimbursement cap has been increased, referral bonuses will be in place, there will be benefits program enhancements and engagement events will be offered to build camaraderie.

Olathe Health said employees have trusted and persevered through a challenging time while still saving lives.

Holm said he wants to make sure associates feel appreciated and supported.