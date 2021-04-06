Olathe schools set to hear mask challenge Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District will hear a challenge to its mask-wearing requirements on Tuesday.

The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. at the district's Education Center.

Under a new Kansas law, school districts must schedule a public hearing every time a parent, employee, or student raises an issue with COVID-19 protocols. The district has to schedule the meeting within three days of receiving the request.

If districts fail to schedule the hearing, parents may file a civil suit to be heard by a judge to rule on the policy.

Olathe is one of a few Johnson County school districts that have already been challenged under the new law.

Blue Valley will also hold a hearing Tuesday.