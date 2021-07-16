Overland Park EMS chief honored with COVID-19 Service Ribbon Courage Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park EMS chief who nearly died last summer after contracting COVID-19 is among those being honored Friday night by the city’s fire department.
Jason Green was hospitalized and spent 18 days on a ventilator due the virus, which his entire family also was diagnosed with.
He returned to work as soon as he was able, but during his recovery, was among those who thanked AdventHealth Shawnee Mission health care workers for treating him.
For that, he is the recipient of the COVID-19 Service Ribbon Courage Award.
The Overland Park Fire Department was unable to hold the banquet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s event recognizes two years’ worth of employees.
Honorees include department members who plan to retire and those who have gone above and beyond.
The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and is hosted by 41 Action News Anchor Caitlin Knute.