Overland Park EMS chief honored with COVID-19 Service Ribbon Courage Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park EMS chief who nearly died last summer after contracting COVID-19 is among those being honored Friday night by the city’s fire department.

Jason Green was hospitalized and spent 18 days on a ventilator due the virus, which his entire family also was diagnosed with .

He returned to work as soon as he was able, but during his recovery, was among those who thanked AdventHealth Shawnee Mission health care workers for treating him .

For that, he is the recipient of the COVID-19 Service Ribbon Courage Award.

The Overland Park Fire Department was unable to hold the banquet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s event recognizes two years’ worth of employees.

Honorees include department members who plan to retire and those who have gone above and beyond.

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and is hosted by 41 Action News Anchor Caitlin Knute.