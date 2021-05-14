Pandemic blamed for delays in furniture industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you've recently purchased furniture and noticed a delay in delivery, you're not alone.

According to furniture industry experts, the pandemic has created a worldwide ripple effect, slowing down the movement of goods.

"There are container ships that are anchored off our shores that cannot get into the ports because the ports are so backed up and don't have enough staff to unload the ships. There are not enough truck drivers to drive the trucks. There are not enough rail cars to put them on. So, all of these pieces together are slowing things down," explained Mark Schumacher, CEO of the North American Home Furnishings Association.

As a result of the shipping backlog, Schumacher said price increases are likely.

"The price for those containers has gone up 400 to 500 percent. So, you have retailers who are spending so much to get the product. It's necessity. They're certainly going to have to raise prices," he said.

Locally, retailers are warning customers a new chair or table could take a while to get delivered.

"We were giving wait times on certain pieces of furniture, usually about eight weeks. Sometimes it's now 14 to 16. I almost hate to give a date sometimes," explained Jeff Huff, co-owner of RE.

At Nebraska Furniture Mart's Kansas City location, store director Ethan Stover said customers can expect delays between 30 to 90 days on certain products.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of sofas in stock, but we also have hundreds that are on order as well," Stover said.

In his nearly two decades of industry experience, Stover explained increased demand is not unusual.

"Any time we see things like that where the economy has some instability, people tend to invest in their homes and this pandemic has been no different," he said.

Businesses said they're keeping customers happy by communicating with them on what's in stock and how long other items will likely take to arrive.

Meanwhile, retailers are advising people to be patient and not wait too long to take advantage of items they can buy now.

"Don't delay. If it's in stock and it's there, I would definitely make that purchase," Huff said.

