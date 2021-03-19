Patients pleased with day 1 of mega vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After one day of a mass vaccination clinics in the Truman Sports Complex parking lot, 3,600 more Missourians have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday evening.

The first day of the state's first two-day mega vaccination clinic wrapped up Friday evening.

The event, hosted by the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center/University Health and the Missouri National Guard, ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Health care workers administered Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Drivers who went through the line said it was a smooth process. Many people reported waiting an hour at most from start to finish.

Organizers stressed showing up at scheduled appointment times to prevent traffic backups.

Erin Looby said she was surprised how quick the process went.

"It was super easy, they just pull you right in, I thought it was going to take a long time, but honestly it went really quick," Looby said.

Jennifer Porter said she felt instant relief after she and her mother received their vaccines. Both of them have been eligible for six weeks and were finally able to get an appointment.

"I feel like I don't have to stress or worry anymore, I feel if there are any adverse effects to the shot, it's much better than what I would suffer if I had COVID," Porter said.

The vaccine marks the beginning of the end for people like Anthony Dillard. He had COVID-19 last summer and lost several friends to the virus.

"It was kind of an eye-opener for me, you know? I've always known it was real, but it hits home when you know somebody that has suffered from it," Dillard said.

Esau Formusoh suffered loss during the pandemic as well.

"One of our relatives was taken away due to COVID so I think it's important for everybody to get the protection," Formusoh said.

Patients who received the vaccine are encouraging others to follow suit.

"To me, it's nothing to worry about you know? We created the polio vaccine decades ago and it eradicated it so I'm sure we can rely on science and medicine to do the same thing with this," Dillard said.

"Get your vaccination. Get it. There's no harm," Porter said.

Currently, all 8,000 appointment slots are filled. The Jackson County Health Department said it will work to make sure any leftover doses don't go to waste.

