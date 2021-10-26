Pending COVID-19 vaccine approval for children excites local family

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With Moderna releasing the newest findings on the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11, one local family is especially eager to see more kids in that age group receive their dose.

KSHB 41 News met the McGinnity family earlier this summer. Their sons, Henry and Clark, enrolled in the trial.

“Our side effects lasted 24 to 48 hours after the second shot. And there's been nothing since. We do a phone call every two weeks with the research site, and they ask, have they been exposed to COVID, do they have COVID symptoms? When they got their flu shots we reported that so all of that could be recorded in their files, but we've had no ill effects. The next time they go is at Christmas time, and then next summer, another follow up in person," mom Sarah McGinnity said.

The family is excited to do their part.

“I know I'm excited for everybody, I'm really excited that we got to be a part of moving that signups forward so that our friends and classmates can have an opportunity to get vaccinated," McGinnity said.

And the boys understand the importance of their actions.

“Vaccinated people can get it, it won't be that bad but they can give it to other people which can be bad," Henry said.

Moderna announced that its two-dose regimen for children, which is administered in a smaller dosage, produces antibodies to fight the virus, and is well tolerated by kids.

“It’s exciting to think that we were a part of it and actually helped out to even make it happen," Henry said.

His brother Clark agrees.

“You should get vaccinated because it helps our community," he said.

Sarah said she's hopeful that other families will be able to have the peace of mind hers does, knowing her sons are safe.

"I feel lucky that they got to be part of it and I also, I can't think of a better way to teach them that they, I mean, we allowed them to make the choice they made a choice that was selfless, that protects their community. And I hope that for the rest of their lives they make brave choices that protects their community," McGinnity said.