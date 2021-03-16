Phase 2 workers in Wyandotte County can get COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High-contact critical workers in Wyandotte County are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that they have expanded their walk-in clinics to include critical workers in Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan.

Previously, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in the county were only available to those ages 65 and over.

“This is a big step forward in our COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Wyandotte County,” Juliann Van Liew, director of the Unified Government Public Health Department, said. “We now have three vaccination facilities available to the public, and we’re pleased to be able to expand the availability of walk-in vaccinations not only to seniors 65 and over, but now to high-contact critical workers as well. Our goal is to continue to expand vaccine availability as equitably as possible throughout Wyandotte County, so that in time anyone who wants COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it.”

Those now eligible for vaccination at the county's walk-in clinics include:

• Wyandotte County seniors ages 65 and over

• High-contact critical workers who live in Wyandotte County, which includes people working in the following industries in Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan:



Grocery store, food services and food processing workers (including meat processing/packing plant workers);

Childcare providers, K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff, plus higher education educators and workers;

Transportation workers;

Those who work in retail sales outlets;

Warehouse workers;

Agricultural workers;

Workers at businesses that create materials for the COVID-19 response (for example, businesses that manufacture personal protective equipment);

U.S. Postal Service workers;

Department of Motor Vehicles workers;

Large scale aviation manufacturing plants;

Firefighters, police officers, first responders, corrections officers;

Healthcare-associated workers;

Workers critical to pandemic response continuity.

Those who are eligible for the walk-in clinic should bring proof of age such as an ID card or birth certificate and proof that they live in Wyandotte County, such as a piece of mail.

Critical workers should also bring proof of eligible employment such as work badge, pay stub, W-2 or similar.

Vaccines are available at all three Public Health Department mass vaccinations sites. Walk-ins are welcomed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

West Location

Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway in KCK

Central Location

Former K-Mart, 7836 State Ave. in KCK

East Location

The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th St. in KCK