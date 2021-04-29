Platte County keeps indoor mask mandate in place, rescinds other health orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Face masks will continue to be required for employees and patrons inside Platte County businesses when six feet of separation cannot be maintained, under the new Public Health Emergency Order and Recommendations issued Thursday by the county health department.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and expires at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, May, 28.

Businesses in Platte County may refuse service to anyone not wearing a face mask under the new order, but they are forbidden from requiring written verification of a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

Children under 5 years old, people with disabilities that make wearing a mask or communicating with a mask difficult, people with certain respiratory conditions, people actively eating or drinking, and people who are swimming are exempt from the mask mandate.

Employees are not required to wear masks when alone in a cubicle, office or while working from home.

People who are speaking to large groups, including clergy, and who are able to maintain social distancing also may take off their mask.

Platte County said the seven-day COVID-19 rate per 100,000 residents sits at 68.07 as of Monday and cited the availability of vaccines for all residents over age 16 as a reason for amending the order.

Schools will continue to follow the state’s Reopening and Operating Guidance , which was developed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

All other restrictions, including capacity limits, have been rescinded, the Platte County Health Department announced.

The health department encouraged all Platte County residents to get vaccinated and “strongly recommended that large groups and other crowd-based activities should be avoided.”

Platte County health officials continue to urge people to adhere to social-distancing recommendations and requires fully vaccinated people follow the updated mask mandate.

The county health department reports that more than 25% of Platte County residents are fully vaccinated and 34% have initiated vaccination.