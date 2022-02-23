Prairie Village City Council votes to end city's mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village City Council vote unanimously Tuesday night to end its mask mandate.

Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required in all indoor spaces open to the public.

Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he was proud of the community response to a pandemic that he said already had taken too many lives.

With this decision, Prairie Village has joined other nearby Johnson County cities that recently repealed their mask mandates.

Mission's mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Masks will no longer be required in restaurants, bars, taverns and other businesses in the city.

Fairway's mask requirement expired February 18.

Masks, however, will still be required in all public spaces in Roeland Park through March 16.

The council took no action Monday night on repealing its mask mandate.