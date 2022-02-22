Roeland Park leaves mask mandate in place through March 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many schools and cities are dropping mask requirements, Roeland Park is not.

On Feb. 7, Roeland Park leaders voted to extend the mask mandate already in place through March 16.

With signs of declining COVID-19 case rates and other jurisdictions ending mask mandates early, leaders met again on Monday to decide if they would follow suit.

However, the city council voted not to end the current ordinance early.

Masks will be required in indoor spaces in Roeland Park through March 16, as originally planned.