Prairie Village councilwoman calls for mask ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Prairie Village councilwoman called for city staff to draft an ordinance that would mandate mask wearing indoors in the city.

Ward 1 councilwoman Jori Nelson called for the city to draft an ordinance during Monday night’s regularly-scheduled City Council meeting.

The ordinance would require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces. If passed, it would become the first city in Johnson County to mandate masks during the delta variant wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the state line, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on Monday, Aug. 2, in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to video of Monday’s meeting, Nelson was initially hopeful of the mandate taking effect immediately, however the council tasked the city attorney to draft the policy for consideration at the council’s Aug. 16 meeting.