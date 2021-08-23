RESOURCE: Where to go if you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some employers and public facilities are beginning to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for employees or guests.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts was the latest to add its name to the list Monday .

Also on Monday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in those 16 and older, paving the way for more groups to require vaccination. New York City public schools quickly made it a requirement after the federal approval.

With the number of locations requiring a proof of vaccination on the increase, what should you do if you lost the card you were given listing your vaccine information?

In general, the answer is to go to wherever you got the COVID-19 vaccine and ask them for help, but you might not get a replacement card.

Missouri

According to local health departments, Missouri keeps a state database of immunization records, which includes the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone vaccinated in Missouri can request their records by mailing in a form, or contact their own county health department for assistance.

Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department

The KCMO Health Department recommends anyone who received a vaccine through its services contact the department at 816-404-6415 to obtain a replacement.

Clay County

The Clay County Health Department will provide immunization records if the person fills out an online request form on the health department website.

That would include records for anyone who got vaccinated through Cerner's Operation Safe program run in partnership with the county.

Platte County

The Platte County Health Department is not able to provide an identical replacement vaccine card but can provide records of the vaccination.

Health department officials can help residents access Missouri health records if they fill out an online request form.

Kansas

Immunization records are also kept by the state of Kansas. Anyone requesting that information must first fill out a form and then return it with a photo ID by fax, email or postal service.



Fax: 785-559-4227

Email: KDHE.ImmunizationRegistry@ks.gov

Postal service: Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Attn: Kansas Immunization Registry, 1000 SW Jackson, Suite 210, Topeka, Kansas, 66612

Johnson County

Anyone who received their COVID-19 vaccine through the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment can fill out and return a form in English or in Spanish go get a replacement vaccine card.

They can also be reached by email at MedicalRecords-DHE@jocogov.org.

Wyandotte County

A spokesperson with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas, Health Department says residents should contact the provider where they received their vaccine to get a replacement card.

This story will be updated with new information as other health entities provide information.