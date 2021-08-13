Retired Independence police sergeant dies after contracting COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Independence police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19.

Ret. Sgt. John Bullard, who served 46 years with the Independence Police Department, died on Aug. 11, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

He was with the IPD Reserve Unit at the time of his death and had previously worked as a dispatcher, officer, K-9 sergeant and detective sergeant.

Bullard is one of several law enforcement or EMS personnel who have died due to the virus.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department members Billy Birmingham , Bobby Rocha and Scott Davidson died in 2020 after contracting the virus in the line of duty. A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer, who was not identified, also died from COVID-19.

A visitation for Bullard will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, also at the auditorium.