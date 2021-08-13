Retired Independence police sergeant dies after contracting COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Independence police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19.
Ret. Sgt. John Bullard, who served 46 years with the Independence Police Department, died on Aug. 11, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
He was with the IPD Reserve Unit at the time of his death and had previously worked as a dispatcher, officer, K-9 sergeant and detective sergeant.
Bullard is one of several law enforcement or EMS personnel who have died due to the virus.
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department members Billy Birmingham, Bobby Rocha and Scott Davidson died in 2020 after contracting the virus in the line of duty. A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer, who was not identified, also died from COVID-19.
A visitation for Bullard will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, also at the auditorium.