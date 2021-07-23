Watch
Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines 'a bunch of baloney,' Missouri health leader says

Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines is “a bunch of baloney,” according to Missouri’s acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 21:30:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines is “a bunch of baloney,” according to Missouri’s acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Robert Knodell, who was named to the role after Dr. Randall Williams' resignation, made the comment in a series of tweets Thursday night in which he also said that “enough is enough,” and if residents don’t trust his opinion, they should seek out opinions of their pharmacist or physician.

“If you don't want to protect yourself, do it to protect your family, neighbors or strangers who may have vulnerabilities putting them at grave risk you may not even know about," Knodell said. "We all care about and look after one another. Let's stop this virus in its tracks, once and for good.”

Knodell made his plea the day after Gov. Mike Parson announced a COVID-19 vaccine lottery as an incentive for Missourians to be inoculated against the virus.

In the first 24 hours since the lottery was announced, more than 115,000 residents registered for the chance to win $10,000.

As of Thursday, roughly 40% of residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

