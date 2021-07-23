Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines 'a bunch of baloney,' Missouri health leader says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines is “a bunch of baloney,” according to Missouri’s acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Robert Knodell, who was named to the role after Dr. Randall Williams' resignation, made the comment in a series of tweets Thursday night in which he also said that “enough is enough,” and if residents don’t trust his opinion, they should seek out opinions of their pharmacist or physician.

I'm not one to vent on Twitter, but enough is enough. All this rhetoric against COVID vaccines is a bunch of baloney. You don't have to trust me...consult your family physician or pharmacist. If you don't want to protect yourself, do it to protect your family, neighbors, — Robert Knodell (@RobertKnodell) July 23, 2021

“If you don't want to protect yourself, do it to protect your family, neighbors or strangers who may have vulnerabilities putting them at grave risk you may not even know about," Knodell said. "We all care about and look after one another. Let's stop this virus in its tracks, once and for good.”

Knodell made his plea the day after Gov. Mike Parson announced a COVID-19 vaccine lottery as an incentive for Missourians to be inoculated against the virus.

In the first 24 hours since the lottery was announced, more than 115,000 residents registered for the chance to win $10,000.

We are thrilled to see the more than 116k entries that have rolled in to MO VIP in the first 24 hours! Missouri's Vaccine Incentive Program will reward 900 Missourians who have been vaccinated, as well as those who will choose vaccination.



Enter today: https://t.co/MecS3MHiCO! pic.twitter.com/tQckIJnhpV — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 22, 2021