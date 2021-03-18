Ride KC to provide free shuttle service to vaccination event at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ride KC will provide free transportation to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday and Saturday.

The shuttle is only available to people with proof they have an appointment to receive their vaccine at the event .

The shuttle will pick up and drop off riders at eight locations beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Riders must wear a face mask.

Organizers said riders will remain on the shuttle once arriving at Arrowhead and will receive their vaccine while seated on the bus. Organizers believe it will be the first time a bus has participated in a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event in Missouri.

“We’re excited about that — to be the model of how we can do this with public transportation,” said Petrina Parker, Ride KC’s marketing and communications manager.

The eight shuttle stops include:

