Shawnee Mission School District asks parents for back-to-school COVID-19 feedback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With many Kansas City-area districts roughly a month from returning to school, educators are seeking feedback from parents as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs and flows.

Last week , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines that vaccinated students and educators are not required to wear masks in in-school settings.

That guidance comes at the same time many health departments in Missouri and Kansas are following an increase in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the spread of the delta variant.

On Monday, the Shawnee Mission School District sent an email to parents asking them to fill out a survey, seeking their thoughts about whether or not masks should be worn in high schools and during school activities.

The district said it will take survey responses into consideration when it presents recommendations to the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meeting on July 26.