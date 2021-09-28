Truman Medical Centers' vaccine mandate results in resignations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers/University Health was the first medical center in the region to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, several employees are resigning from their positions this week because they do not wish to receive the vaccine.

A total of 39 people who chose not to comply will resign, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not identify what departments those staff members work in within the system.

When TMC/UH announced the mandate in late July, approximately 70% of the staff was already vaccinated.

The number of staff with medical or religious exemptions to the requirement is not available at this time.

Back in July, hospital officials said it's standard practice for health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infections diseases.