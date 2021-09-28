Watch
Truman Medical Centers' vaccine mandate results in resignations

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. Biden's plans to start delivering booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday, Sept. 3. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 14:27:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers/University Health was the first medical center in the region to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, several employees are resigning from their positions this week because they do not wish to receive the vaccine.

A total of 39 people who chose not to comply will resign, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not identify what departments those staff members work in within the system.

When TMC/UH announced the mandate in late July, approximately 70% of the staff was already vaccinated.

The number of staff with medical or religious exemptions to the requirement is not available at this time.

Back in July, hospital officials said it's standard practice for health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infections diseases.

