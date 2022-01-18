Tuesday brings more changes for schools battling COVID-19 outbreaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more schools have been added to the list of facilities changing plans due to a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Gordon Parks Elementary, a charter school in Kansas City, announced there will be no class on Tuesday.

The change is being made to give staff and the community time to recover from illness.

As of now, the plan is to return Wednesday. School officials advised families to keep an eye on things as that could change.

The Warrensburg R-VI School District announced an online learning day for Tuesday.

Students will complete assigned work at home. Activities will continue as normal except for the after-school Adventure Club.

Additional days of virtual learning could be added.