University of Kansas Health System opens 'long hauler' clinic to the public

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System has an entire virtual clinic dedicated to people who are still feeling side effects from COVID-19, weeks after contracting the virus.

The hospital is bringing specialists from several areas to serve as a team for each patient.

The clinic first opened for KU patients back in January and now it is open to the public, but people need a referral from their primary care team.

Patients at the hospital are being seen for a variety of problems related to COVID-19 at the hospital.

"The top four main long haul symptoms continue to be brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath and then again that long haul loss of smell or taste," Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection said. "We will get you into the expedited group or sub specialty that you need to be seen in."

Hawkinson said the ENT department now has a physician specializing in loss of smell, as this is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

"A lot of it is going to be seeing neurology for the brain fog or pulmonology and the lung doctors for the shortness of breath. Maybe it's rehab medicine or physical medicine for just the fatigue and aches," Hawkinson said.