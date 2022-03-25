University of Kansas won't require masks in classes starting Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas announced Friday that it will no longer require students to wear masks in classes in either the Edwards or Lawrence campuses beginning on Monday.

The announcement came in a letter to students from university Chancellor Doug Girod.

"You will recall we began phasing out our mask requirement March 3 by removing the requirement in non-classroom settings," he said in the letter. "Given regional COVID rates are the lowest they’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic and there continue to be no COVID-related disruptions to campus operations, now is the appropriate time to remove the mandate in classrooms."

He also said that those who wish to do so should continue to wear a mask, and encouraged students to get vaccinated if they hadn't done so already.

He also said the school would reassess if the situation changed in the future.

"The pandemic has taught us to expect the unexpected, and if conditions take a turn in the wrong direction, we will adjust as we have in the past," the letter said. "With that said, given that COVID rates have declined to their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, it is appropriate to remove our mask mandate."