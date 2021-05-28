University of Missouri ends face mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri is ending its face mask requirement.

Starting June 1, masks will be recommended based on vaccination status instead of required for all students, faculty and staff.

The university cited the decline in local case numbers and the increase in people who have been vaccinated.

Social distancing guidelines also will be relaxed.

Both masking and social distancing are still recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Seating for summer classes will still allow for social distancing.