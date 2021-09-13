University of Missouri System extends indoor mask mandate through mid-October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri system Board of Curators voted Monday to extend an indoor mask mandate until Oct. 15.

The mandate applies to all four universities within the system.

Masking is required in classrooms and indoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible regardless of vaccination status.

Masks aren't required in outdoor settings or for fully vaccinated people who attend athletic or indoor social events.

“I am truly appreciative of the board’s support for extending the classroom masking mandate because it helps us continue our missions of education, research, outreach and economic development,” Mun Choi, president of University of Missouri system said in a press release. “We have had a smooth start to the academic year at every campus and our cases are low. We look forward to in-person classes and operations continuing this fall.”

The board said it will continue to follow guidelines from local public health departments in making COVID-19 guideline decisions.