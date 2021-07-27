Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Whiteman Air Force Base declares public health emergency

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
USAF
<p>(FILE PHOTO) A B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, approaches a KC-135R Stratotanker for refueling for the flight back home in an undated photo. The U.S.-led bombing campaign in Afghanistan is in a third round of air and sea launched attacks, reportedly using B-2 bombers October 9, 2001 with bombs and missiles aimed at air defense and other military targets, senior Pentagon officials said. (Photo by USAF/Getty Images)</p>
U.S. airstrikes in Libya on ISIS camps
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 00:24:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base has declared a public health emergency due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A memorandum from Col. Daniel Diehl, Commander of the Air Force Base, states that COVID-19 numbers "are once again on the rise in both the state and local area. We are not immune to this phenomena on base and have seen our numbers reflect this rise."

All personnel will wear masks, even if they've been vaccinated, according to the memo.

Masks must be worn in all facilities on the installation and when social distancing outdoors is not possible.

Active-duty members are required to follow the order on and off the base, according to the memo.

"Team, we need your help with stopping this spike before it gets out of hand and causes further impact," Diehl said in the memo. "Getting back to the basics now will ensure that we can continue to accomplish our mission, while allowing us to more quickly return to normal."

The base is home to the B-2 Stealth Bomber.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!