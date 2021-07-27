Whiteman Air Force Base declares public health emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base has declared a public health emergency due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A memorandum from Col. Daniel Diehl, Commander of the Air Force Base, states that COVID-19 numbers "are once again on the rise in both the state and local area. We are not immune to this phenomena on base and have seen our numbers reflect this rise."

All personnel will wear masks, even if they've been vaccinated, according to the memo.

Masks must be worn in all facilities on the installation and when social distancing outdoors is not possible.

Active-duty members are required to follow the order on and off the base, according to the memo.

"Team, we need your help with stopping this spike before it gets out of hand and causes further impact," Diehl said in the memo. "Getting back to the basics now will ensure that we can continue to accomplish our mission, while allowing us to more quickly return to normal."

The base is home to the B-2 Stealth Bomber.