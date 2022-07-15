Wyandotte County reports highest COVID-19 daily average since mid-February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Public Health Department is asking residents to take precautions as Wyandotte County experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the UGPHD, the county is experiencing the highest seven-day rolling average since mid-February.

The county is averaging about 56 new cases a day, which doesn't include at-home tests.

On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention placed Wyandotte County in its highest category for COVID-19 levels.

Additionally, the current average is 60% higher than the rolling average of cases per day than it was at this time last year.

“We consider an average of 50 or more new cases per day to be a surge of COVID in our community, and Wyandotte County just passed that threshold,” Elizabeth Groenweghe, chief epidemiologist with the UGPHD, said. “With the increased number of people testing at home, we believe actual COVID case numbers may be much higher. As people are planning their summer activities, we encourage them to consider wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, monitor for symptoms, get tested if you don’t feel well, and stay home if you are sick. It’s also important to stay up-to-date on your COVID vaccines and boosters to help prevent serious illness and death from COVID.”

All of the new cases in Kansas are the Omicron variant, with most of the cases being the BA. 4 and BA. 5 variants of the virus.

