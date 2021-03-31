Menu

WyCo residents can receive COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

Data from the Missouri Hospital Association shows 6.5 percent of Missourians who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are overdue for their second.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 15:10:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday with a wait time of less than 10 minutes.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County said in a tweet that vaccines are available until 2:30 p.m. at its three locations:

  • Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109
  • Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
  • The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

More information about COVID-19 vaccination events can be found on the 41 Action News COVID-19 vaccine planner.

