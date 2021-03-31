WyCo residents can receive COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday with a wait time of less than 10 minutes.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County said in a tweet that vaccines are available until 2:30 p.m. at its three locations:

Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109

Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112

The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102