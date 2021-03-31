WyCo residents can receive COVID-19 vaccine without appointment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday with a wait time of less than 10 minutes.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County said in a tweet that vaccines are available until 2:30 p.m. at its three locations:
- Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
- The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
