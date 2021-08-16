1 critically injured in shooting at Mount Washington Missionary Church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a Monday morning shooting at the Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

A pastor with the church told KSHB 41 News the shooting happened after a fight between two people.

The incident happened in the basement.

There were 15 people inside the church at the time of the shooting, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KCPD said the suspect fled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

