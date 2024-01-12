1 person dead after being found in snow this week, KU Health System says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City area prepares for a surge of arctic air bringing dangerous wind chills, one person died this after being found in snow, the University of Kansas Health System said.

The hospital said the unidentified victim was found in snow alongside a second patient.

No other details on the incident were immediately available, however the hospital said the second patient has since been discharged.

Since Tuesday, the KU Health System has treated a total of 30 patients for weather-related problems.

The patients — whose ages range from to 15 to 88 — were treated for conditions including frostbite, shortness of breath from snow shoveling, motor vehicle accidents and slipping and falling on ice.

Doctors are warning people to stay indoors as much as possible over the next few days.

A wind chill warning is in effect for the Kansas City area beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

During this time, dangerous wind chills with a low of 35 degrees below zero are expected.

